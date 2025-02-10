Watch Now
Last day of unseasonably warm temps

Strong winds, much cooler air, and a chance for rain coming
Warm today, then strong winds and cooler air arrive
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly cloudy for the majority of the day, with breezy southwest winds.

Highs will remain well above normal today, before a series of systems approaches and brings cooler air.

Gusty winds area-wide on Tuesday. This has brought on a FIRE WEATHER WATCH, east of Tucson, all day Tuesday.

Expect slight chances of precipitation, mainly east of Tucson late this afternoon into tonight. Another round of
precipitation chances with the next system Wednesday into Thursday.

Then the strongest of the systems will move in Friday into Saturday with the greatest likelihood for widespread precipitation.

Meteorologist April Madison

Cochise county Monday weather

