It's shaping up to be an active monsoon day and night

Increasing thunderstorms today and tonight, and lingering into Wednesday.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We will see scattered storms building this afternoon, and possibly lasting into the late night, across southeast Arizona.

Heavy rain will be the biggest threat, with a slight chance for wet microbursts.

Increasing showers and thunderstorm coverage will persist through Wednesday, depending on how worked over we are today and tonight.

A slow decrease in coverage will take place late in the week and over the weekend.

High temperatures will be within a couple of degrees of normal through the weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

