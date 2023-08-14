Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

It's shaping up to be an active day across the southeast

Increasing thunderstorm chances today and tonight
Increasing storm chances today and tonight
Posted at 5:06 AM, Aug 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-14 08:06:59-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A plume of moisture is already moving into the far southeastern portion of the state, bringing an enhanced chance for showers and thunderstorms today and tonight.

Timing will be hard to master but we could see this moving into the Tucson area as early as late morning, then lingering through late tonight.

Storm chances will then decrease Tuesday through Thursday. Temperatures will increase
2 to 7 degrees above normal with Thursday being the warmest day. 

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER: Cochise county

Cochise county Monday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018