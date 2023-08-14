It's shaping up to be an active day across the southeast

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A plume of moisture is already moving into the far southeastern portion of the state, bringing an enhanced chance for showers and thunderstorms today and tonight.

Timing will be hard to master but we could see this moving into the Tucson area as early as late morning, then lingering through late tonight.

Storm chances will then decrease Tuesday through Thursday. Temperatures will increase

2 to 7 degrees above normal with Thursday being the warmest day.

Meteorologist April Madison

