Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Isolated to scattered showers continue today and Friday

Storms become more numerous over the weekend and early next week
Storms become more numerous over the weekend
Posted at 5:50 AM, Jul 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-27 08:50:11-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We will start the day mostly sunny, then expect more isolated and scattered showers to develop late in the day or nighttime hours.

The Tucson airport saw another 0.41" inches yesterday, with several surrounding areas seeing between 0.20" and 0.75" of rain.

An excessive heat warning remains in effect across portions of the region through
tomorrow, although highs are beginning to drop.

Showers and thunderstorms will increase this weekend into early next week. This will result in cooler temps and more numerous showers.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER: Cochise county

Cochise county Thursday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018