Isolated to scattered showers continue today and Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We will start the day mostly sunny, then expect more isolated and scattered showers to develop late in the day or nighttime hours.

The Tucson airport saw another 0.41" inches yesterday, with several surrounding areas seeing between 0.20" and 0.75" of rain.

An excessive heat warning remains in effect across portions of the region through

tomorrow, although highs are beginning to drop.

Showers and thunderstorms will increase this weekend into early next week. This will result in cooler temps and more numerous showers.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER: Cochise county

Cochise county Thursday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

