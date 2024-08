TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We will continue to see a chance for isolated showers and storms through mid-morning, then regenerating showers and storms this afternoon, mainly from Tucson south and east.

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms expected through Thursday, then drier air moves in for the weekend.

High temperatures will be within a couple of degrees of normal through early next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

