Isolated storms today, then slightly less active for the weekend

Drier air and less storm coverage Saturday and Sunday
Warmer and a little drier for the weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN — After an active day and overnight, it will be a slower start to storm development today, albeit still expected to see some isolated afternoon and evening storms.

Storms will have the potential for heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts.

High temperatures will be a couple of degrees above normal through the weekend, lowering to right around normal at the beginning of next week.

FUN FACT: Tucson airport started yesterday ranked 28th wettest monsoon-to-date @ 4.48". The 0.91" at the airport pushed the monsoon total to 5.39", which now ranks as the 13th wettest monsoon-to-date on record.

Meteorologist April Madison

