Isolated storm chances for the 4th of July weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Drier air filters in, but there's still a chance!

We will start to see more isolated chances for showers and storms, with the best chance staying near the international border.

An overnight impulse from the gulf could boost storms a bit Saturday, but still on the lower end.

Temperatures will remain below normal through Friday before warming back up to above normal levels by Sunday and continuing through much of next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Friday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

