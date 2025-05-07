Isolated showers, and our warming trend begins

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The weather system that brought cooler temperatures and much needed showers to the area will exit the region today, bringing a few more isolated showers, mainly after 2 PM.

Gusty winds can be expected around any thunderstorms that develop, and afternoon temps will be 8-10° warmer than yesterday.

Temperatures will trend warmer each day reaching near or at 100 degrees by this

weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

