Isolated showers, and our warming trend begins

A few isolated showers and storms as the cooler system exits today, with warmer afternoon temperatures.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The weather system that brought cooler temperatures and much needed showers to the area will exit the region today, bringing a few more isolated showers, mainly after 2 PM.

Gusty winds can be expected around any thunderstorms that develop, and afternoon temps will be 8-10° warmer than yesterday.

Temperatures will trend warmer each day reaching near or at 100 degrees by this
weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

