Increasing winds and clouds ahead of a cold winter storm

Strong winds, a slight chance for rain and snow, and much colder air
A slight chance for rain and snow on the way
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We'll see a mix of clouds moving in throughout today and tonight, along with gusty winds late in the day.

Slightly cooler highs today followed by a significant drop Wednesday, along with a chance for light snow and rain.

A FREEZE WATCH is in effect late Wednesday into Thursday morning, and Thursday night into Friday morning.

Although precipitation amounts are expected to be light, the valley floors east of Tucson may be impacted with
light snowfall accumulations Wednesday morning. 

After this system departs, widespread sub-freezing temperatures are expected across Southeast Arizona Thursday and Friday mornings.

Meteorologist April Madison

