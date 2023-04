TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny with strong southwesterly winds blowing in today.

This will bring on critical fire concerns along with blowing dust at times.

Seasonally warm today, then significantly cooler Tuesday and Wednesday.

WIND ADVISORY from 2 PM - 11 PM, and RED FLAG WARNING from 11 AM - 8 PM for most of southern Arizona.

A significant warm up will occur late in the week into the upcoming weekend.

