TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We will see increasing clouds and wind today, ahead of a system digging down from the northwest and moving into the intermountain west.

Highs will drop 3-5 degrees, hovering in the mid 90s for Tucson.

Southwest winds will pick up between 15-20 mph today, then 15-25 mph tomorrow.

A few light showers around later today into Thursday before additional drying kicks in.

Meteorologist April Madison

