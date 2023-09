TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Winds will pick up again today as a weather system passes by, bringing blowing dust concerns in the afternoon and evening.

We'll also see increasing clouds, but less likely to see any light showers today.

Dry conditions with temperatures about average for late September. A few degrees of

warming early next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

