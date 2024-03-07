Increasing storm chances today and tonight

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Early this morning showers were pushing into central and northwest Arizona.
This will make its way toward southeast Arizona, mainly this afternoon and evening, then a second wave will bring more light showers Friday afternoon.
Much cooler today and tomorrow with afternoon temperatures 6 to 11 degrees below normal.
Warmer temperatures and dry conditions return later this weekend and continue into next week.
Meteorologist April Madison
