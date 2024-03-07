Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Increasing storm chances today and tonight

Scattered showers and storms today through Friday
Increasing storm chances today and tonight
Posted at 5:19 AM, Mar 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-07 08:26:52-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Early this morning showers were pushing into central and northwest Arizona.

This will make its way toward southeast Arizona, mainly this afternoon and evening, then a second wave will bring more light showers Friday afternoon.

Much cooler today and tomorrow with afternoon temperatures 6 to 11 degrees below normal.

Warmer temperatures and dry conditions return later this weekend and continue into next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Thursday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018