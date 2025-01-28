Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Increasing clouds and rain chances

A chance for rain and snow inching closer
A chance for rain and snow today and tomorrow
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Clouds will gradually increase to mostly cloudy, with a 30-40% chance of showers, mainly after 2 PM today.

This goes up to a 60% throughout the day on Wednesday as highs fall back into the 50s. Rain amounts will likely be under 0.15" with 1-5" of snow above 4,000'.

Temperatures will be below normal through Thursday, then rebound to well above normal this weekend into early next week where near record highs are possible. 

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Tuesday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
KGUN 9 Neighborhood Network

Neighborhood Network