Increasing clouds and rain chances

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Clouds will gradually increase to mostly cloudy, with a 30-40% chance of showers, mainly after 2 PM today.

This goes up to a 60% throughout the day on Wednesday as highs fall back into the 50s. Rain amounts will likely be under 0.15" with 1-5" of snow above 4,000'.

Temperatures will be below normal through Thursday, then rebound to well above normal this weekend into early next week where near record highs are possible.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Tuesday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

