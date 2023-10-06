Hydrate! A gusty day as Tucson flirts with the century mark

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with highs soaring to near 100° in Tucson.

Breezy southeast winds this afternoon, becoming stronger tonight into early Saturday with a passing system.

These winds will assist in returning lower-level moisture beginning today. This modest moisture increase will bring a light chance for light showers or weak thunderstorms south

south of Tucson Saturday...and Saturday and Sunday in the White Mountains.

Slightly cooler for the weekend and early next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

