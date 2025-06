TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny with highs similar to Thursday, 105-106° for Tucson.

As we head into the weekend, afternoon temps will soar 8-12 degrees above average.

That means Tucson will likely hit 110-111° for Father's Day, and again Monday.

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect from 10 AM Saturday to 8 PM Monday.

Meteorologist April Madison

