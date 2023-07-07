Hot with Monsoon ramping up

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We'll see just enough moisture today leading into the weekend for a 10% chance of mountain build up in the Tucson area, and a greater 30-60% chance for isolated storms to our southeast.
Dangerous heat will continue even with the increasing storm chances. The
Excessive Heat Warning is now extended through Thursday July 13th.
Enough moisture is expected for isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly
from Tucson south and eastward this weekend into next week.
Meteorologist April Madison
MORE WEATHER: Cochise County
Cochise county Friday weather
WEATHER STATS AND FACTS