Hot with Monsoon ramping up

Excessive heat warnings extended
Staying excessively hot with a better chance for storms
Posted at 5:20 AM, Jul 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-07 09:20:49-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We'll see just enough moisture today leading into the weekend for a 10% chance of mountain build up in the Tucson area, and a greater 30-60% chance for isolated storms to our southeast.

Dangerous heat will continue even with the increasing storm chances. The
Excessive Heat Warning is now extended through Thursday July 13th.

Enough moisture is expected for isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly 
from Tucson south and eastward this weekend into next week. 

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER: Cochise County

Cochise county Friday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

