Hot with minimal storm chances

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a record-breaking Wednesday, highs will drop a few degrees today, although still near-record for some.

Temps remain in the triple digits across the lower desert today, with isolated thunderstorm chances mainly confined to the International Border this afternoon and evening.

Our low-grade monsoon pattern continues into the weekend, with more favorable storm chances next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

