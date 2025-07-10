Hot with minimal storm chances

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a record-breaking Wednesday, highs will drop a few degrees today, although still near-record for some.
Temps remain in the triple digits across the lower desert today, with isolated thunderstorm chances mainly confined to the International Border this afternoon and evening.
Our low-grade monsoon pattern continues into the weekend, with more favorable storm chances next week.
Meteorologist April Madison
