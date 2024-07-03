Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Hot, muggy, with a slight chance for storms

Excessive heat on the way
Excessive heat on the way
Posted at 5:56 AM, Jul 03, 2024

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The overnight isolated storms will continue to clear through the morning, making for another hot and muggy day across southeast Arizona.

We'll see a 30% chance for afternoon and evening storms in Tucson, with the best chance closer to the international border.

Thunderstorms will gradually diminish during the rest of the week.

High pressure building in from the northwest will bring hot temperatures, trending hotter Friday into at least early next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Wednesday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018