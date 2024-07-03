Hot, muggy, with a slight chance for storms

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The overnight isolated storms will continue to clear through the morning, making for another hot and muggy day across southeast Arizona.

We'll see a 30% chance for afternoon and evening storms in Tucson, with the best chance closer to the international border.

Thunderstorms will gradually diminish during the rest of the week.

High pressure building in from the northwest will bring hot temperatures, trending hotter Friday into at least early next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

