TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The clouds will gradually move east later today, then becoming mostly sunny and breezy as a weather system moves into Arizona.

Highs will be similar to yesterday, then a few degrees cooler Saturday as the system exits the state.

A weak passing weather system will bring more wind early next week, along with cooler highs by the end of the week.

Meteorologist April Madison

