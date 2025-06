TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson saw its first 105° Monday, which has occurred on June 9th seven times, including this year.

We'll see sunny skies and stay a few degrees above normal today through Wednesday.

Highs will go from 2-5° above average through Friday, to 7-10° above average Sunday and Monday.

Tucson will likely see its first 110° for Father's Day!

Meteorologist April Madison

