TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Excessive heat warning has been extended through Wednesday, with several areas flirting with or likely breaking records each day.

Tucson will see highs between 109-112° through Thursday.

An increase in moisture the second half of the week should bring slightly cooler air and better storm chances by the end of the week.

Meteorologist April Madison

