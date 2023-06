TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We may see 1-2° of "cooling" with a passing system today, albeit still hot with strong and gusty southwest winds in the afternoon.

Temps begin to rise again over the weekend.

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH is in effect Saturday morning through Tuesday evening.

Breezy at times with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the southeast corner of Cochise

county today.

Meteorologist April Madison

