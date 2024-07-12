Watch Now
Hot and a little less active today

Excessive heat warnings extended, with less chance for storms today and tomorrow
Excessive heat warnings extended for one more day
Posted at 5:37 AM, Jul 12, 2024

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After yesterday's storms, today and tomorrow will likely be a little less active as drier air is pushing in.

However, there is a surge of moisture that will potentially bring better storm chances to western Pima county, as well as the white mountains today.

Therefore, the Excessive Heat Warning has been extended for another day.

Today and Saturday storms will mainly be confined to the White Mountains and central/western Pima County.

Sunday into next week storm coverage will increase to cover most of southeast Arizona with typical monsoon threats.

Meteorologist April Madison

