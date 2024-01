TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Highs staying above average through Thursday.

Clouds will gradually clear through the day as highs soar to the upper 70s.

We'll see near 80° in Tucson Tuesday and Wednesday and then a pattern change by late Thursday.

A series of weather systems will bring cooler temperatures and precipitation at times.

Meteorologist April Madison

