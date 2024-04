TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny, breezy, and warmer again today as highs climb to the 80s in Tucson.

Strong winds and blowing dust concerns Friday, along with much cooler air for the weekend.

This system will not only bring windy conditions on Friday, but also a chance of showers and mountain snow Friday night, and cool temperatures this weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Thursday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS