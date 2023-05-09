Highs similar to Monday, with breezy winds late in the day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny and hot again today. Highs will climb to the low 90s with southwest winds picking up late in the day and continuing through Wednesday.

A FIRE WEATHER WATCH is in effect, mainly east of Tucson, Wednesday morning through evening.

This passing storm will bring cooler temperatures Wednesday into Thursday with gusty

winds Wednesday, especially east of Tucson.

We'll warm back up into the weekend, however, another weak low is expected to form

southwest of Arizona allowing moisture to invade from the east for a chance of showers

or a few thunderstorms Saturday night onward.

Meteorologist April Madison

