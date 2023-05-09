Watch Now
Highs similar to Monday, with breezy winds late in the day

Strong winds and cooler air on the way
Hot today, but much cooler and breezy tomorrow
Posted at 4:53 AM, May 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-09 07:53:42-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny and hot again today. Highs will climb to the low 90s with southwest winds picking up late in the day and continuing through Wednesday.

A FIRE WEATHER WATCH is in effect, mainly east of Tucson, Wednesday morning through evening.

This passing storm will bring cooler temperatures Wednesday into Thursday with gusty
winds Wednesday, especially east of Tucson. 

We'll warm back up into the weekend, however, another weak low is expected to form
southwest of Arizona allowing moisture to invade from the east for a chance of showers
or a few thunderstorms Saturday night onward.

Meteorologist April Madison

