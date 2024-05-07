Watch Now
Highs rebound back to seasonal norms

Tucson highs will warm back to the low 90s, with daily gusty winds
Posted at 5:35 AM, May 07, 2024
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A cooler start then highs will warm back to seasonal norms, or slightly above, the rest of the week.

Expect dry weather with breezy to locally windy conditions, especially east of Tucson today and Wednesday.

Expect less wind later in the week into the weekend with typical afternoon gustiness. 

High temperatures near normal for much of this week, then several degrees above normal this weekend.  

Meteorologist April Madison

