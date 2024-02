TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny and unseasonably warm.

Highs will warm 10-15° above normal, with some areas soaring to the low 80s.

A dry system passes the region on Wednesday which will cool temperatures a bit and

bring increased westerly winds.

Warm weather returns Friday through next weekend with some potential for a wetter weather system early next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

