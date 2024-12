TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny and slightly cooler today. Highs in and around the Tucson area will drop into the mid 70s.

We'll see another few degrees of cooling with low 70s for the weekend, but still above seasonal norms.

Slight chances for light rain and high elevation snow arrive east of Tucson during the second half of the work

week.

Cooler temperatures are possible early next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

