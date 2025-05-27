Highs continue to climb, with rain chances on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Heating up!
Partly cloudy skies today, with highs gaining 2-3 degrees from Monday.
This warming will continue through Friday, with triple-digits expected through the second half of the week in Tucson.
A weather system this weekend will draw some moisture into the region. This will result in
the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially on Sunday and perhaps continuing into Monday.
Meteorologist April Madison
