Highs continue to climb as drying trend resumes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We will see just enough moisture to bring a very slight chance for isolated storms, mainly south and east of Tucson today.

The bigger weather story will be the heat, as highs will continue to gain 1-3° each day leading into the weekend.

The Excessive heat watch is now a warning from 10 AM Friday through 8 PM Sunday.

Friday through this weekend, generally dry conditions will prevail as temperatures warm to record or near record levels.

Meteorologist April Madison

