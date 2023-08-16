Highs climb with slightly less showers and thunderstorm chances

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our daily storm chances will be based on the position of our high-pressure system, meandering back to the east.

If this occurs more rapidly, then overall storm coverage will increase today or tomorrow. If not, it could be Friday before we see a boost in moisture.

This weekend, storm chances will increase, especially west of Tucson as we see additional moisture push up from the tropics.

Meteorologist April Madison

