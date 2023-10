TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a chilly start, highs will climb today and continue through Saturday.

Another system will move into the area early next week, bringing wind and much cooler temperatures.

Some lower valleys east of Tucson will be flirting with freezing temps by the middle of next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

