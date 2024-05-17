Highs climb, and Tucson flirts with first 100° Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The system that brought a few thunderstorms plus slightly cooler and gusty air, will shift east today.

High pressure takes over and will allow highs to climb well above average.

Saturday will be the hottest day, with a chance at hitting our first 100° day in Tucson.

A weak trough will knock temperatures back down to near seasonal averages next week along with breezy conditions at times.

Meteorologist April Madison

