Highs climb, and Tucson flirts with first 100° Saturday

Dry with hotter temperatures into the weekend. 
Dry, hot, and gusty for the weekend
Posted at 4:05 AM, May 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-17

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The system that brought a few thunderstorms plus slightly cooler and gusty air, will shift east today.

High pressure takes over and will allow highs to climb well above average.

Saturday will be the hottest day, with a chance at hitting our first 100° day in Tucson.

A weak trough will knock temperatures back down to near seasonal averages next week along with breezy conditions at times.

Meteorologist April Madison

