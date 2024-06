TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny today, with temps climbing a few degrees from Tuesday.

We're still under an Excessive Heat Warning, Thursday only , with Tucson flirting with 110°.

Moisture will also increase Thursday resulting in the potential for thunderstorms through the weekend.

The added moisture will help suppress high temperatures on Friday.

Meteorologist April Madison

