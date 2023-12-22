Here it comes! Rain, isolated thunderstorms, and mountain snow

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Showers and a few thunderstorms have been moving into Pima county this moving, moving east.
This will continue through today and early Saturday before lifting to the northeast.
The heaviest activity will likely be midday through tonight. An estimated 1.45" of rain is expected to fall in Tucson today into Saturday night.
We'll see a significant drop in temps, then dry with cooler temperatures through next week.
Meteorologist April Madison
