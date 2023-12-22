Watch Now
Here it comes! Rain, isolated thunderstorms, and mountain snow

An active weather pattern arrives in southern Arizona
An active weather pattern today through the weekend
Posted at 5:38 AM, Dec 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-22 08:32:52-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Showers and a few thunderstorms have been moving into Pima county this moving, moving east.

This will continue through today and early Saturday before lifting to the northeast.

The heaviest activity will likely be midday through tonight. An estimated 1.45" of rain is expected to fall in Tucson today into Saturday night.

We'll see a significant drop in temps, then dry with cooler temperatures through next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

Cochise county Friday weather

