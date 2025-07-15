Heavy rain and flash flooding possible

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We will likely see an active monsoon day, with flood potential mainly across eastern Pima, Santa Cruz, and Cochise counties, due to the heavy rain potential.

A Flood Watch is in effect from noon through 11 PM.

The best timing for storms will be early afternoon, possibly continuing into the evening hours.

Monsoon activity Wednesday and Thursday will likely depend on what happens the previous day. Uncertainty in the forecast overall is high.

Temperatures will be within a few degrees of normal for the next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

