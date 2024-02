TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — This next round of showers will be more widespread and a little cooler than Monday's storm.

Expect increasing showers and a few thunderstorms, producing strong winds and hail at times, mainly late morning through the evening hours.

Dry conditions return Thursday through Saturday with a warming trend into the weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

