Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Heat remains the primary story, for now

Better storm chances return by the end of the week
Better chances for rain relief over the weekend
Posted at 5:39 AM, Jul 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-25 08:39:43-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Increasing clouds today with continuing excessive heat.

We'll see a slight 30% chance for storms, mainly from Tucson west northwest, this afternoon through tonight.

Temperatures will heat up again today and Wednesday before easing thereafter with an
excessive heat warning in effect through Wednesday. 

Showers and storms will be limited the next few days then an increase in moisture this
weekend should result in cooler afternoon temperatures and more numerous and wetter
showers and thunderstorms. 

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER: Cochise county

Cochise county Tuesday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018