Heat remains the primary story, for now

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Increasing clouds today with continuing excessive heat.

We'll see a slight 30% chance for storms, mainly from Tucson west northwest, this afternoon through tonight.

Temperatures will heat up again today and Wednesday before easing thereafter with an

excessive heat warning in effect through Wednesday.

Showers and storms will be limited the next few days then an increase in moisture this

weekend should result in cooler afternoon temperatures and more numerous and wetter

showers and thunderstorms.

Meteorologist April Madison

