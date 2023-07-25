Heat remains the primary story, for now

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Increasing clouds today with continuing excessive heat.
We'll see a slight 30% chance for storms, mainly from Tucson west northwest, this afternoon through tonight.
Temperatures will heat up again today and Wednesday before easing thereafter with an
excessive heat warning in effect through Wednesday.
Showers and storms will be limited the next few days then an increase in moisture this
weekend should result in cooler afternoon temperatures and more numerous and wetter
showers and thunderstorms.
Meteorologist April Madison
