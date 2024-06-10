Watch Now
Heat remains the primary weather concern

Excessive heat warnings on the way
Posted at 5:30 AM, Jun 10, 2024

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We will see one more day of near "normal" highs before the excessive heat begins.

What was an excessive heat watch, is now a warning starting 11 AM Tuesday and continuing through 8PM Thursday.

Tucson will make another run at 110° Wednesday and Thursday.

Slight cooling Friday into the weekend but temperatures still a few degrees above normal, and dry conditions through the forecast period.

Meteorologist April Madison

Cochise county Monday weather

