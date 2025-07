TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Today is expected to be the hottest day of the week, with many locations seeing near-record highs.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM.

Monsoon will continue to be low-grade with isolated storms possible, mainly south and east, with brief heavy downpours and gusty erratic winds with any developing storms.

Meteorologist April Madison

