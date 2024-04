TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson could see its first 95° day of the year today.

Expect lots of sunshine, and breezy winds from time to time, as a weak high-pressure system brings some of the warmest temps of the year.

Staying dry with unseasonable warm temperatures through the first half of the week, then turning cooler the second half of the week.

Meteorologist April Madison

