TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Gusty, mostly dry, and near normal highs for most of southeast Arizona through Thursday.

We could see some dry thunderstorms today and again Thursday, mainly across the White Mountains.

High temperatures will be right around normal through Thursday, with highs warming to several degrees above normal Friday through the weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Wednesday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS