Gusty winds to start the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny and breezy today, with westerly winds increasing tonight through Tuesday.

Blowing dust concerns and critical fire weather expected, especially east of Tucson.

A Fire Weather Watch is in effect Tuesday afternoon and evening for parts of Cochise, Graham and Greenlee counties.

Temperatures will be above normal each day during the upcoming week except for

Wednesday.

