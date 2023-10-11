Gusty today, cooler tomorrow

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Breezy to windy conditions today, but the Fire Weather Watch has been lifted for southeast Arizona as our humidity levels are a little too high to meet the criteria. That said, there may be brief and localized fire conditions as times.

These strong winds will be followed by a cool-down Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures will climb back to above climatological normals Sunday into early next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

