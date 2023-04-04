TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Gusty, hazy, and a much cooler day on tap.

Some of the strongest wind gusts are peaking this morning ahead of the approaching cold

front.

Expect the strongest winds to be east of Tucson through this evening, where Red Flag Warnings are still in place from 11 AM to 7 PM for eastern Cochise county.

Highs will drop significantly today, staying in the 50s for most of southern Arizona.

A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for parts of Pinal and Pima counties, including the Tucson metro area, from 2 - 8 AM Wednesday morning.

A significant warm up will occur late in the week into this weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

