TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We'll see increasing showers and storm chances late morning through the early evening.

Best chance for coverage will be from Tucson south and east. Expect gusty winds and much cooler air today and tomorrow.

This will be followed by a warming trend later in the week before another weather system

brings gusty winds and cooler temperatures early next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

