TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We could see a few passing clouds, otherwise mostly sunny skies today.

Expect gusty winds from time to time during the early part of the day, with highs dropping 3-5° degrees from Monday.

Highs will drop to the mid 70s by Wednesday, then low 70s by Friday, albeit still 3-5° above seasonal norms.

Meteorologist April Madison

