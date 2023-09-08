Watch Now
Gusty and hot with more record highs

Excessive heat warnings and record highs
A record breaking weekend on tap
Posted at 4:56 AM, Sep 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-08 09:36:45-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We'll see partly cloudy skies today, but very little chance of rain.

High pressure continues to shift overhead bringing gusty winds, and extreme heat.

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect from 10 AM Saturday through 8 PM Sunday.

We'll see a slight chance for storms along the international border in Cochise and Santa Cruz counties. Better storm chances return next week along with cooler temps.

Meteorologist April Madison

Cochise county Friday weather

