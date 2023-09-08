Gusty and hot with more record highs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We'll see partly cloudy skies today, but very little chance of rain.

High pressure continues to shift overhead bringing gusty winds, and extreme heat.

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect from 10 AM Saturday through 8 PM Sunday.

We'll see a slight chance for storms along the international border in Cochise and Santa Cruz counties. Better storm chances return next week along with cooler temps.

Meteorologist April Madison

